Pak Ramps Up I T Policy As Minister Vows Cyber Training For Kids

In a key step toward building a tech-savvy future, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima, briefed members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecom this week, unveiling new initiatives and confronting ongoing telecom issues across Pakistan.

The minister confirmed that the government is actively cyber training children, a strategic move aimed at safeguarding the country’s digital future from the ground up. “Cybersecurity awareness must begin early,” she said, emphasizing the critical role youth play in national digital resilience, especially when armed with cyber training initiatives.

The session, chaired by the committee’s head, also touched on broader technology goals. The Chairman of the Committee reiterated, “Pakistan must move forward with emerging technologies if we want to stay globally competitive.”

However, some committee members raised pressing concerns about mobile signal issues in rural and remote areas. Committee Member Zulfiqar Ali expressed frustration, stating, “Most areas in my constituency don’t even receive mobile signals.”

In response, the Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Service Fund (USF) assured the committee that Ali’s constituency project has already been approved by the board. “Implementation will begin very soon,” the USF CEO confirmed, signaling imminent improvements in connectivity.