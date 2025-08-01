By Manik Aftab ⏐ 44 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift With New Tax Concessions

Pakistan-Afghanistan trade is set to improve as both countries move forward with the implementation of tariff concessions under the newly signed Early Harvest Program. The federal cabinet has approved these concessions via a summary circulated by the Ministry of Commerce.

The preferential trade terms will take effect from August 1, 2025, and remain valid until July 31, 2026. This marks a significant step toward enhancing bilateral trade ties between the two neighboring countries.

Under the Early Harvest Program, Pakistan will reduce or eliminate tariffs on four Afghan agricultural goods. These include a 5 percent duty waiver on Afghan tomatoes, lowering the total tax from 27 percent to 22 percent. Additionally, a 26 percent duty cut will be applied to Afghan grapes, pomegranates, and apples, bringing the total tax on these products down from 53 percent to 27 percent.

In return, Afghanistan will grant tax concessions ranging from 20 to 35 percent on four major Pakistani exports. The customs duty on Pakistani potatoes will drop from 57 percent to 22 percent, while bananas will see a reduction from 47 percent to 30 percent. Afghan authorities will also cut duties on Pakistani quinoa and mangoes by 20 percent, reducing the overall tax from 47 percent to 27 percent.

Despite the new concessions, Pakistan-Afghanistan trade in these goods will still involve duties between 22 and 27 percent, ensuring revenue for both nations while promoting mutual trade benefits.

Looking ahead, the two countries have agreed to initiate talks on a broader preferential trade agreement. This future deal will be based on the performance and outcomes of the Early Harvest Program over the next year.

These developments signal a promising shift in Pakistan-Afghanistan trade relations, potentially paving the way for deeper economic cooperation in the region.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Vivo Iqoo Z10 Turbo+
Vivo iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Set to Launch Next Week with Massive Battery
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra Thin Vr Glasses Just 3 Mm Thick
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra-Thin VR Glasses Just 3 mm Thick
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All Punjab Boards Class 9th Result 2025 Expected Date Revealed
Hackers Exploit Critical Wordpress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Hackers Exploit Critical WordPress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Apple
Apple Hits Major Milestone: 3 Billion iPhones Shipped Worldwide
Redmi 15 Series
Xiaomi Redmi 15 Series, Including 5G and 15C, Officially Debuts in Poland
Mvno Framework Delay Raises Concerns In Telecom Market
PTA QoS Survey 2025: Jazz, Zong, Telenor Show Gains but Fail Full Compliance
How Is Bitcoin Going To Behave In August Amid Breakout Signals
How Is Bitcoin Going To Behave in August Amid Breakout Signals?
Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra
You Can Now Apply for Govt Jobs with Latest NADRA Pak-ID Update
Pubg World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins 4thrives Among Top 16
PUBG World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins, 4Thrives Among Top 16
Pakistan And Us
Trump’s Oil Deal Clears Path for Pak-US Crypto Collaboration
Pta Cracks Down Facebook Leads Pakistans Digital Scam Epidemic
PTA Cracks Down: Facebook Leads Pakistan’s Digital Scam Epidemic
Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal With U S Ending Middle East Reliance
Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal with U.S., Ending Middle East Reliance