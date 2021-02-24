According to a recent tweet by the Pakistan Software Export Board, IT-related export remittances which include telecommunications and information services, have shot up to a whopping $1.119 billion with a growth rate of 37.81% during a fiscal period spanning Jul-Jan 2021, in comparison to USD 812 million during the same period last year.

If the current pace continues, the exports could reach $2 billion by the end of the year, paving Pakistan’s way to achieve a substantial milestone since it would be the highest in history. The unprecedented growth can be attributed to the government’s measures to bring about automation, new ways of offering digital services, and the boom of the gig economy to which millions of Pakistani’s are affiliated in the wake of the COVID-19 crises worldwide.