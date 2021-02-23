News

Lead digital transformation instead of creating “Ban-Astan”. Tech giants make it clear to the government

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 48 sec read>

Tabadlab’s policy roundtable named “Connecting People: COVID-19 lessons for digital policy” was organized in Islamabad on Monday. The conference saw the participation of key digital leaders, including Aamir Ibrahim (CEO, Jazz), Jehan Ara (CEO, The Nest I/O), and Irfan Wahab (CEO, Telenor), as some of the most notable ones.

Some of the key concerns raised by the discussion participants included the imposition of taxes on the telecom sector by the government while thinking of them as cash cows. Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said, “As long as we continue to think that telecom companies are rich and we should milk them for taxes, we’re never going to think about the future. This is the inherent disconnect between the three key stakeholders: the investors or operators, the governments, and the end-users, who want the best service for free”.

According to TABADLAB’s press release, participants stressed a greater focus on the country’s digital transformation on the government’s part, the need for a policy shift, and measures to help people access digital services safely and smoothly.

“We are not moving forward rather lagging on digital transformation agenda as the country might be known as “Ban-Astan,” but we need to open up to reap the real benefits,” the conference speakers added.

Read More: Pakistan’s IT industry is seeing rapid progress despite COVID-19 pandemic: Syed Aminul Haque

Jazz tech Telecom
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He has a flair for telling compelling stories that drive brand awareness by harnessing the power of highly engaging and persuasive content. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with his work featured by leading online publications. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

PITB launches Rescue Cadet Corps app in collaboration with Punjab emergency service

in News
Feb 23, 2021  ·   53 sec read

National Incubation Centre collaborates with Allied Bank to work in the fintech space

in News
Feb 23, 2021  ·   43 sec read

Countrywide blackout was caused by ‘human error’: report

in News
Feb 23, 2021  ·   1 min read