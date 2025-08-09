Pakistan has officially expressed interest in partnering with China to develop sodium-ion battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs). The initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen future bilateral cooperation in technology and sustainability. Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said sodium-ion batteries could be a game-changing alternative to lithium-ion technology. He stressed that EVs represent a vital growth sector for Pakistan and that collaboration with China can accelerate progress in clean transport. The move aligns with Pakistan’s National Electric Vehicle Policy, which targets 30% EV adoption in new vehicle sales by 2030. Chinese industry leaders, already active in Pakistan’s EV market, are expected to play a key role in this transition.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, Iqbal emphasized Pakistan’s eagerness to work with Chinese firms. He said China’s leadership in battery innovation makes it a natural partner in this mission. According to Iqbal, sodium-ion batteries offer promising benefits for EVs, including cost efficiency and improved sustainability.

He also announced that the upcoming Pakistan-China Business Conference will serve as a critical platform for industry engagement. The event will be held on September 4 in China. It will bring together over 250 companies from Pakistan and more than 200 from China.

The conference will connect businesses in multiple sectors, including electric vehicles, solar energy, chemicals, and agriculture. Iqbal noted that industry matchmaking at the event can create long-term partnerships.

He pointed out that Chinese companies can benefit significantly by investing in Pakistan’s EV manufacturing sector. Local production offers cost advantages and access to a rapidly growing market. Such ventures also align with Pakistan’s goals for energy efficiency, job creation, and sustainable growth.

Pakistan’s National Electric Vehicle Policy 2025–2030 offers tax incentives, subsidies, and infrastructure support to encourage investment. The broader aim is to achieve net-zero transport emissions by 2060.

Several Chinese companies, including BYD and Chery, are already contributing to Pakistan’s EV sector. They are assembling vehicles, building charging networks, and exploring joint ventures.