Pakistan and Germany to cooperate in gaming, animation industry

Pakistan and Germany look forward to cooperate with each other in science and technology sectors as German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlezak called on Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry to discuss possible avenues of bilateral coordination, including in gaming and animation.

As per the tweet posted by the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the German envoy met with Chaudhry to discuss collaboration in the gaming and animation industry.

The federal minister also sought Germany’s cooperation in the manufacturing of electromedical equipment.

“Bernhard Schlezak, German Amb, called on Fed Min for Sci & Tech @fawadchaudhry. German coop in the manufacturing of electromedical equipment sought. Collaboration in the gaming and animation industry will be enhanced,” the Ministry tweeted.

It further noted that collaboration in the gaming and animation industry will be enhanced with Germany which will serve as a game-changer for the relations Pakistan and Germany maintain presently.

Separately, the science minister also brought to light the need for organizing academic lectures by Nobel laureates for Pakistani universities to encourage science students and dilettantes. The flow of knowledge from established names in global academia to students of Pakistan is bound to foster an environment conducive to innovative and progressive research.

In other related news today, the federal IT minister Syed Aminul Haque has been appointed as president of Global Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) committee of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), a sub-organization of G20 countries.

According to the details, Aminul Haq has been selected for the important position due to his prominent role in the IT and telecom sector in Pakistan.