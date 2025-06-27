Pakistan And World Bank Align On 40 Billion Cpf Strategy

During high-level meetings in Washington, the World Bank and Pakistani officials confirmed their renewed commitment to implementing the recently launched Country Partnership Framework (CPF) 2026–2035, backed by a historic $40 billion pledge.







The announcement highlights the deepening development partnership between the two parties.

Federal Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, during his visit to the U.S., met with Anna Bjerde, Managing Director for Operations, and Martin Raiser, South Asia Regional VP. Cheema commended the intensified collaboration and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full involvement in implementing the CPF.

“This enhanced engagement has culminated in the development of the new Country Partnership Framework … a transformative ten‑year strategy backed by an unprecedented $40 billion commitment from the World Bank,” the Economic Affairs Division stated.

Building on the Initial $20 Billion Agreement

The World Bank previously announced a $20 billion CPF involving investments from IDA, IBRD, IFC, and MIGA from 2026 to 2035, marking a first-of-its-kind long-term framework for Pakistan.







The renewed commitment raises the total support envelope to $40 billion, underscoring the partnership’s expanded scale.

Six Key Development Goals

The CPF targets the following six critical areas:

Child Stunting Reduction : Expand access to clean water, sanitation, health, nutrition, and family planning.

: Expand access to clean water, sanitation, health, nutrition, and family planning. Learning Poverty Addressed: Improve the quality of foundational education.

Improve the quality of foundational education. Climate & Food Resilience: Build flood defenses and secure water‑agriculture systems.

Build flood defenses and secure water‑agriculture systems. Clean Energy & Air Quality: Advance sustainable energy and reduce pollution.

Advance sustainable energy and reduce pollution. Fiscal Reform & Public Spending: Strengthen revenue mobilization and budget management.

Strengthen revenue mobilization and budget management. Inclusive Private Sector Growth: Attract private investment to boost trade and economic diversification.

Strategic Highlights and Support Roles

The CPF spans a decade with a mid-term Performance and Learning Review in FY2030.

About $20 billion will be provided through IDA and IBRD, while the remainder comes from private-sector financing via IFC and MIGA.

This “IF and THEN” model ties funding disbursements to demonstrated policy and structural reforms in areas like taxation, energy transition, and social protection.

Pakistan’s Strategic Shift & Regional Alignment

Cheema welcomed Pakistan’s move into the MENA region portfolio, citing it as enhancing knowledge exchange and synergies with neighboring countries. The government is now crafting an implementation framework to ensure the CPF’s effectiveness.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated the World Bank agreement on social media, describing it as a reflection of the Bank’s confidence in the country’s economic resilience and potential.

This $40 billion initiative marks a pivotal moment, with the CPF evolving from previous fragmented programs to a focused, decade-long strategy. It aligns with Pakistan’s broader reform agenda, including energy reform, education, human capital development, and climate resilience, and promises to shape sustainable growth long into the future.