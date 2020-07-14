Pakistan Bureau of Statistics is now going to start working with an electronic data collection system

Mathar Riaz Rana the planning development and special Initiative secretory informed that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has been shifted to electronic data collection from the manual form. The meeting was arranged on Monday by Mathar Riaz regarding the digital transformation by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The plan was briefed by Server Gondal the member of PBS for Resource Management and Support Service. Other major initiatives that were implemented in the last two years by PBS were also discussed in the meeting.

The planning secretory Mathar Riaz was also informed regarding the transformation of the manual data collection system to the electronic mode. The Bureau has also developed an in-house capacity to develop Android-based software of data collection, dashboards, and mobile applications.

PBS is also working regarding the development of the Decision Support System and Data Dissemination System. These aforementioned systems will help the policymakers to make evidence-based decisions.

Furthermore, the officials of PBS quoted that the bureau has conducted successful surveys and census in the country over the years. The widely recognized survey includes Mouza Census, Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurements or PSLM, and Household Integrated Economic Survey. Besides that, the data will be dispersed to the general public and well as the policymakers via accessing the dashboard.

Mathar Riaz appreciated the efforts of PBS and said that timely and reliable data assists the policymakers to make informed decisions. He also stated that PBS possesses expanded repositories of Data and specialized research activities.

Mathar further said that OBS must complete all of the formed bodies under the General Statistics Re-organization Act 2011 and should vacant all job positions. PBS was also directed to analyze the problems faced by the department and align a road map for activities with specific timelines and objectives to achieve for the next year.

