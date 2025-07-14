By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan China Launch Cpec Joint Training In Ai Agriculture

Pakistan and China have agreed to start CPEC joint training programs covering fields like artificial intelligence, construction engineering, agriculture, and hospitality, under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

According to an official press release, the agreement on CPEC joint training was reached during NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad’s visit to China from July 6 to 12. During a detailed briefing at NAVTTC headquarters, she shared that the trip was conducted under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The visit took place under the China-Pakistan TVET-Industrial Centre of Excellence (CPTICE), the only bilateral platform connecting industry and education between the two countries. In Beijing, the delegation held meetings at the Pakistani embassy to plan the implementation of TVET agreements mentioned in the China-Pakistan Joint Statement.

As part of expanding the initiative, Pakistan is also working on mutual recognition systems for vocational certifications with Saudi Arabia and Oman to open up more overseas employment opportunities.

The delegation also visited TANG International Education Group, which houses the Chinese CPTICE secretariat, and held a working session with Li Jinsong, China’s Chairperson of CPTICE. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad said this cooperation would help strengthen Pakistan’s skills landscape and create structured career paths in multiple key sectors.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

