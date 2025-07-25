By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan China Set Up Joint Agricultural Science Lab

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and the Gansu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (GAAS) have partnered to establish a Joint Agricultural Science Lab, marking a significant step toward advancing modern farming practices in Pakistan. The initiative will focus on collaborative research to enhance high-yield crop production, sustainable farming, and resource efficiency.

According to China Economic Net, the Joint Agricultural Science Lab will feature research hubs in both Bahawalpur and Gansu, aimed at adapting China’s successful agricultural techniques to local Pakistani conditions. GAAS President Chang Hong emphasized that Pakistan faces agricultural challenges similar to those once experienced in Gansu, including water scarcity and outdated farming tools.

Through this partnership, innovative practices like grain-legume intercropping, dryland water-saving methods, and agricultural mechanization will be introduced. A key objective is to integrate Gansu’s expertise in crop breeding with Pakistan’s native germplasm to develop high-yield and climate-resilient crop varieties.

The agreement also includes plans for technical training and knowledge exchange between agricultural professionals in both countries, strengthening bilateral cooperation in food security and climate adaptation.

Prof. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor of IUB, expressed optimism about the long-term impact. He noted that agriculture employs nearly 40% of Pakistan’s workforce and emphasized the urgency of adopting research-based practices for national food security and sustainable development.

“This lab is not just about science—it’s about building a future where innovation and collaboration transform agriculture in Pakistan,” he said.

