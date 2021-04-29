The Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, has expressed optimism for establishing a new oil refinery because Pakistan’s environment is feasible for that purpose. The minister expressed these views in a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki.

Hammad Azhar also said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have extensive brotherly relations built on shared faith, traditions and customs, and stressed the need to further strengthen them, as per a press release.

Pak-Saudi bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and the prime minister’s forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia were some of the key topics encompassing the discussion. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum (SAPM) Tabish Gohar and Secretary Power Division also participated in the meeting.

With the advent of the new Biden administration, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have come closer and mended their ties while extending cooperation in defense, oil, and gas.

Source: Business Recorder

