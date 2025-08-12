Pakistan is taking bold steps to fortify its cybersecurity infrastructure, with a coordinated national strategy aimed at safeguarding critical systems, enhancing cyber regulations, and raising public awareness.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima recently detailed the government’s multi-pronged approach to securing the country’s digital future.

“We are working on cybersecurity regulations, and there is a need to raise awareness among the youth regarding cybersecurity,” the Minister highlighted.

Centralized Cyber Defense and National CERT

The Ministry of IT, in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has launched a Central War Room to actively monitor and protect national digital assets. Supporting this is the National CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) and the NTISB (National Telecom & Information Security Board), both tasked with strengthening national cyber defenses. These efforts especially helped Pakistan against misadventures by the neighboring India, as highlighted by the Minister.

Key agencies, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan, and other institutions, are working in unison. Which is resulting in an improved Global Cybersecurity Index ranking for the country.

Shaza Fatima added:

“Pakistan’s ranking on the Global Cybersecurity Index has improved — a result of the collective efforts of the federal government, the Ministry of IT, the PTA, and other organizations.”

Cybersecurity Awareness and Talent Development

Public awareness remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s cyber policy. Over 3,000 children were trained in cybersecurity last year, and the government organized a national Cyber Hackathon to encourage innovation in security solutions. The initiative also focuses on making cyberspace safe for children and women, highlighting the importance of inclusive digital protection.

Securing Pakistan’s Digital Backbone

As part of the Digital Pakistan roadmap, the government is enhancing submarine cable connectivity to boost internet resilience and protect against outages. Efforts are also underway to streamline satellite internet regulations, enabling rapid licensing once policy frameworks are finalized.

“These cybersecurity initiatives are not just technical upgrades — they are foundational to Pakistan’s transformation into a secure digital nation,” Minister Shaza Fatima emphasized.

Growing cyber threats and increasing reliance on digital infrastructure are driving Pakistan’s cybersecurity push, which aims to enhance investor confidence, protect critical systems, and prepare the nation for 5G adoption and next-generation connectivity.

“Amendments to the Telecom Act are underway in relation to Right of Way. Unfortunately, our spectrum is currently limited — we are operating on 250 MHz. We have freed over 550 MHz of spectrum from legal disputes, and I congratulate all institutions involved. After removing some remaining obstacles, we will move toward the 5G auction,” she added.

On the topic of satellite internet providers, Minister of IT said that the government is streamlining legislation regarding space, and that some companies have submitted applications for satellite internet, which are under review.