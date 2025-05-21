Pakistan extends Airspace ban on Indian flights

KARACHI: Pakistan has officially extended its airspace closure for Indian flights by another month, reinforcing its earlier stance taken in response to recent regional escalations.







This extension, anticipated earlier this week, will soon be formalized through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), as required under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, which permit such restrictions for only a month at a time, necessitating regular renewals.

The move stems from the April attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where 26 tourists lost their lives. Following the incident, India unilaterally closed its airspace to Pakistani flights on April 23. Pakistan swiftly responded the next day with a reciprocal ban targeting both Indian commercial and military aircraft.

Further inflaming the situation, India launched “unprovoked” air and missile strikes on Pakistani urban centres between May 6 and 7. Pakistan retaliated on May 10 with “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,” a large-scale military campaign that targeted multiple Indian military installations.







Ceasefire Brokered by International Diplomacy

The escalating military conflict drew urgent international concern, prompting mediation efforts led by the United States. After intense overnight negotiations, a ceasefire was announced. U.S. President Donald Trump lauded both nations for reaching the agreement, calling it a victory for “Common Sense and Great Intelligence.” The truce remains in place as diplomatic efforts continue to ease tensions.

The airspace ban has hit Indian aviation hard. Airlines have collectively reported losses exceeding Rs8 billion over the past month. These include:

Rs5 billion in extra fuel costs

Rs3 billion from forced stopovers and operational delays

With approximately 150 flights rerouted daily, long-haul carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have been severely impacted. Aircraft like Boeing 777s and Airbus A320s are consuming significantly more fuel due to detours over the Arabian Sea. Each detour adds 2–4 hours of flight time, amplifying costs associated with crew limitations, landing fees, and airport services.

Air India, the most affected, has reportedly sought emergency financial relief from the Indian government to continue operations under the current conditions.

In stark contrast, Pakistan’s aviation sector has seen limited disruption, with only a few eastbound flights rerouted through China. This reflects a strategic advantage during similar past events like the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis, where Indian airlines suffered disproportionately.

Extension Reflects Strategic Stance, Not Just Retaliation

Pakistan’s decision was reinforced during a recent National Security Committee (NSC) meeting. The extended airspace restriction signals Islamabad’s continued diplomatic and strategic response to what it views as “provocative steps” taken by New Delhi.

With the airspace ban now continuing into its second month and no immediate resolution in sight, experts warn that unless the Indian government intervenes with strong financial support, airlines may be forced to resort to drastic operational changes.