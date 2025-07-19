Pakistan Extends Airspace Restrictions on Indian Airlines
The Pakistan Airports Authority has extended its airspace ban on Indian-registered aircraft. This restriction now bars all Indian commercial airlines from flying through Pakistani airspace. It also applies to both military and civilian aircraft owned or leased by Indian entities.
According to the official notice, the extended airspace ban took effect on July 18. It will remain active until August 24, unless further changes are announced.
This move continues to impact regional air traffic and route planning for Indian carriers. The authority issued the notification to ensure strict compliance with the updated restrictions.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
PAF makes history with dual wins at World’s Premier Military Air Show
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has proudly secured two major accolades at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025. It is a globally acclaimed military.
Govt Laptop Scheme 2025 Faces Accessibility Issues in Pakistan and Abroad
The Pakistan government’s highly anticipated Laptop Scheme 2025 has sparked discussion not only for its promises to students but also for its puzzling inaccessibility outside.
AKD Group Acquires 27% PC Hotels Stake in Major Move
AKD Group Holding (Private) Limited has acquired a significant 27.95% PC Hotels stake in Pakistan Services Limited (PSX: PSEL), according to a recent stock filing.
Islamabad Underpass Cracks After First Rain
ISLAMABAD: A major infrastructure project hailed as a breakthrough in easing the capital’s traffic woes has run into serious trouble, just weeks after its inauguration..
Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations at Islamabad Airport
ISLAMABAD: Torrential rainfall in Islamabad and Rawalpindi severely disrupted air travel at Islamabad International Airport, causing a wave of flight delays and cancellations that affected.