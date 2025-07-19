The Pakistan Airports Authority has extended its airspace ban on Indian-registered aircraft. This restriction now bars all Indian commercial airlines from flying through Pakistani airspace. It also applies to both military and civilian aircraft owned or leased by Indian entities.

According to the official notice, the extended airspace ban took effect on July 18. It will remain active until August 24, unless further changes are announced.

This move continues to impact regional air traffic and route planning for Indian carriers. The authority issued the notification to ensure strict compliance with the updated restrictions.