By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Aircraft Until July 23

Pakistan has once again restricted Indian planes from entering its airspace amid ongoing tensions between the two countries. The move affects all flights registered in India, impacting international air routes and travel schedules.

Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian planes in the country’s airspace until 4:59 am on August 24, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed on Friday. The restriction, in effect since 3:20 pm on July 18, applies to all aircraft registered in India or leased by Indian authorities and airlines.

The decision follows rising tensions after the April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which escalated hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Pakistan initially closed its skies to Indian flights as part of security measures.

The ban has resulted in major financial losses for Indian carriers, forcing them to adopt longer routes to destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

