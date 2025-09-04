Pakistan has taken a major step toward launching 5G services as the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) freed more than 600 MHz of spectrum for the upcoming 5G auction. The spectrum release was made possible through coordination with defense forces and re-farming of existing bands.

The freed spectrum includes 700 MHz and 2300 MHz bands, along with 285 MHz in the 3500 MHz mid-band, which is widely adopted for 5G worldwide. To ensure quality, FAB conducted nationwide monitoring surveys, blocking illegal links and coordinating with neighboring countries to minimize cross-border interference.

Spectrum Bands Approved for 5G Auction

Frequency Band Availability Notes 700 MHz 2×15 MHz Low-band, better coverage 1800 MHz 2×3.6 MHz Under litigation 2100 MHz 2×20 MHz Partial disputes pending 2300 MHz 50 MHz High capacity band 2600 MHz 194 MHz 140 MHz under litigation 3500 MHz 285 MHz Prime 5G mid-band 24 GHz 3.082 GHz High-frequency mmWave 39 GHz 4 GHz Ultra-high capacity

In total, 606 MHz spectrum has been cleared for auction, though 161.6 MHz remains under litigation, mainly in the 2600 MHz band. This could delay operator participation.

The Ministry of IT & Telecom informed Parliament that the Advisory Committee is addressing two critical issues before the auction: the PTCL Telenor merger and the pending court cases on disputed spectrum. Officials emphasized quick resolution to ensure Pakistan’s timely shift to 5G connectivity.