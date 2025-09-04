By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans 5g

Pakistan has taken a major step toward launching 5G services as the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) freed more than 600 MHz of spectrum for the upcoming 5G auction. The spectrum release was made possible through coordination with defense forces and re-farming of existing bands.

The freed spectrum includes 700 MHz and 2300 MHz bands, along with 285 MHz in the 3500 MHz mid-band, which is widely adopted for 5G worldwide. To ensure quality, FAB conducted nationwide monitoring surveys, blocking illegal links and coordinating with neighboring countries to minimize cross-border interference.

Spectrum Bands Approved for 5G Auction

Frequency Band Availability Notes
700 MHz 2×15 MHz Low-band, better coverage
1800 MHz 2×3.6 MHz Under litigation
2100 MHz 2×20 MHz Partial disputes pending
2300 MHz 50 MHz High capacity band
2600 MHz 194 MHz 140 MHz under litigation
3500 MHz 285 MHz Prime 5G mid-band
24 GHz 3.082 GHz High-frequency mmWave
39 GHz 4 GHz Ultra-high capacity

In total, 606 MHz spectrum has been cleared for auction, though 161.6 MHz remains under litigation, mainly in the 2600 MHz band. This could delay operator participation.

The Ministry of IT & Telecom informed Parliament that the Advisory Committee is addressing two critical issues before the auction: the PTCL Telenor merger and the pending court cases on disputed spectrum. Officials emphasized quick resolution to ensure Pakistan’s timely shift to 5G connectivity.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Ig Islamabad Cracks Down On Poor Policing Bans Unregistered Motorbikes
Islamabad IG Cracks Down on Poor Policing, Bans Unregistered Motorbikes
Punjab Matric Exams Delayed Again New Date Announced
Punjab Matric Exams Delayed Again, New Date Announced
SBP Reserves Increase by $28 Million, Hit $14.30 Billion
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launched Specs Pricing And Key Features
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Major Upgrades
CDA LED Lights Upgrade Brings 1419 New Fixtures To Islamabad
CDA LED Lights Upgrade Brings 1,419 New Fixtures to Islamabad
Google Finance
Google Fined $425M in US, €325M in France Over Privacy
Pakistan Welcomes Horwins Stylish Electric Scooters And Bikes
Massive Rs. 50,000 Subsidy Announced on Crown Electric Bikes
Govt Plans M 10 Motorway From Karachi To Jamshoro
Govt Plans M-10 Motorway from Karachi to Jamshoro
Secp Warns Public Over Illegal 4d Group Investment Scheme
SECP Warns Public Over Illegal 4D Group Investment Scheme
Bitcoin Gains Momentum As U S Dollar Weakens And Bond Yields Soar
Bitcoin Gains Momentum as U.S. Dollar Weakens and Bond Yields Soar
Nums Sets New Mdcat Date Due To Flood Disruption
NUMS Sets New MDCAT Date Due to Flood Disruption
Punjab Opens Online Civil Defense Volunteer Registration
Punjab Opens Online Civil Defense Volunteer Registration
Punjab Cracks Down On Vehicles Without Fitness Certificate
Punjab Cracks Down on Commercial Vehicles Without Fitness Certificate