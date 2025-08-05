By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Greenlights National Ai Fund For Future Tech Growth

The federal government has officially greenlit the National AI Fund to promote artificial intelligence technologies in Pakistan, aiming to accelerate innovation and digital transformation across the country, according to official documents.

As part of this initiative, 30 percent of Ignite’s Research and Development Fund will be allocated to the proposed National Artificial Intelligence Fund (NAIF). The primary objective of this fund is to provide critical support for the advancement of artificial intelligence technologies in Pakistan.

Additionally, a network of AI Centers of Excellence will be set up in key cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. These centers will serve as hubs for AI research, development, and innovation, facilitating collaboration between academia, industry, and startups.

To further enhance innovation in the AI sector, the government has proposed the formation of an AI Innovation Fund and a Venture Fund. These funds will focus on supporting groundbreaking projects and fostering entrepreneurship in the field of artificial intelligence.

AI Skill Development Program to Train 200,000 Individuals Annually

The National AI Fund initiative also includes the launch of a comprehensive AI Skill Development Program. Under this program, the Ministry of Education and Training, provincial governments, and private organizations will work together to provide AI training and awareness across Pakistan.

Through public-private partnerships, the program aims to train 200,000 individuals annually in AI technologies, significantly enhancing the country’s skilled workforce in this critical sector.

Moreover, a National High-Tech Internship Program will be introduced nationwide to provide hands-on experience to students and young professionals in cutting-edge technologies, including AI, as mentioned in the official documents.

These steps, centered around the National AI Policy, are expected to play a vital role in fostering AI innovation, supporting startups, and developing a competitive digital economy for Pakistan.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Battlefield 6 Devs Promise 60 Fps On All Consoles Even Xbox Series S
Battlefield 6 Devs Promise 60 FPS on All Consoles—Even Xbox Series S
New Fortnite Battle Pass Looks Like A Blockbuster Movie Lineup
New Fortnite Battle Pass Looks Like a Blockbuster Movie Lineup
Honda Cd70 2025 Launched With Cosmetic Changes Only
Honda CD70 2025 Launched with Cosmetic Changes Only
Pakistan Pubg Mobile Team 4thrives Shines At Pmwc 2025 Grand Finals
Pakistan PUBG Mobile Team 4Thrives Shines at PMWC 2025 Grand Finals
Worlds Largest Scale Brain Like Computer Mimics Monkey Brain
World’s Largest Scale Brain-Like Computer Mimics Monkey Brain
Chinas Super Steel Sets New Benchmark For Fusion Reactor Materials
China’s Super Steel Sets New Benchmark for Fusion Reactor Materials
Buscaro Claims No Investment Ties With Sarmayacar
BusCaro Secures Major Funding from Accelerate Prosperity
Audit Report Uncovers Rs97 Billion In Pta Financial Irregularities
Audit Report Uncovers Rs97 Billion in PTA Financial Irregularities
Pakistan To Launch Super App For E Govt Services
Pakistan to Launch ‘Super App’ for e-Govt Services
Own Your Spotlight With Oppo Reno14 Series Now Available For Pre Order
Oppo Reno 14 Series Launched In Pakistan; Specs & Price Revealed
Telecom Operators Warn High Duties Could Delay 5g Rollout In Pakistan
Pakistan 5G Launch Planned After Doubling Internet Spectrum: IT Minister
Youtuber Pushes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Durability Test To New Extremes
Korean YouTuber Tests Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Durability With Over 130k Manual Folds
New Ai Team Working On Apple Answer Engine To Rival Chatgpt
Apple Working On New AI Search Engine to Rival ChatGPT