Pakistan Greenlights National Ai Fund For Future Tech Growth

The federal government has officially greenlit the National AI Fund to promote artificial intelligence technologies in Pakistan, aiming to accelerate innovation and digital transformation across the country, according to official documents.

As part of this initiative, 30 percent of Ignite’s Research and Development Fund will be allocated to the proposed National Artificial Intelligence Fund (NAIF). The primary objective of this fund is to provide critical support for the advancement of artificial intelligence technologies in Pakistan.

Additionally, a network of AI Centers of Excellence will be set up in key cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. These centers will serve as hubs for AI research, development, and innovation, facilitating collaboration between academia, industry, and startups.

To further enhance innovation in the AI sector, the government has proposed the formation of an AI Innovation Fund and a Venture Fund. These funds will focus on supporting groundbreaking projects and fostering entrepreneurship in the field of artificial intelligence.

AI Skill Development Program to Train 200,000 Individuals Annually

The National AI Fund initiative also includes the launch of a comprehensive AI Skill Development Program. Under this program, the Ministry of Education and Training, provincial governments, and private organizations will work together to provide AI training and awareness across Pakistan.

Through public-private partnerships, the program aims to train 200,000 individuals annually in AI technologies, significantly enhancing the country’s skilled workforce in this critical sector.

Moreover, a National High-Tech Internship Program will be introduced nationwide to provide hands-on experience to students and young professionals in cutting-edge technologies, including AI, as mentioned in the official documents.

These steps, centered around the National AI Policy, are expected to play a vital role in fostering AI innovation, supporting startups, and developing a competitive digital economy for Pakistan.