By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Pakistan’s inflation showed signs of easing in August 2025, providing relief to consumers amid rising cost-of-living concerns. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s headline inflation declined to 3% year-on-year (YoY), down from 4.1% in July 2025. This reduction comes mainly due to falling prices of perishable food items and lower electricity costs.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, inflation decreased by 0.65%. Urban areas experienced a sharper drop of 0.73%, while rural inflation fell by 0.52%. The decline in perishable food prices, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and potatoes, was the key factor, whereas staples like rice, meat, and milk saw slight increases.

Key Monthly Changes (August 2025)

Category Change MoM (%) Notes
Perishable Food Items -12.07 Fresh fruits, vegetables, and potatoes dropped
Non-Perishable Food Items +0.57 Rice, meat, and milk slightly increased
Electricity Charges -6.87 Lower utility costs contributed to the decline
Motor Fuel -1.51 Fuel prices eased
Education Costs +1.28 School/college fees increased
Health Services +0.71 Medical and health services rose

Yearly, urban inflation rose by 3.38%, while rural inflation increased by 2.43%, keeping the overall CPI moderate. For the first two months of FY2025-26 (July-August), the average inflation rate stood at 3.53%, with urban areas at 3.90% and rural areas at 2.98%.

The easing of inflation is expected to provide temporary relief to households, especially for essential food and energy items, while policymakers continue monitoring non-food cost increases.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Xiaomi 16 Series
Xiaomi 16 Series Expected Launch Date Revealed
Installment Scheme For 41000 E Bikes Rickshaws Officially Launched
Installment Scheme for 41,000 E-Bikes, Rickshaws Officially Launched
Honor X9c
HONOR Announces X9c in Pakistan with Pre-Bookings Open till September 8
Hec Releases Updated List Of Recognised Ms Phd Programmes
HEC Releases Updated List of Recognised MS, PhD Programmes
Pakistan To Launch Rs50000 E Bike Subsidy Under New Ev Policy
Honda ICON-e Electric Scooter Now on 0% Installments
Flood Crisis In Pakistan Punjab Uses Drones And Thermal Imaging To Reach Survivors
Flood Crisis in Pakistan: Punjab Uses Drones and Thermal Imaging to Reach Survivors
Google Quick Share
Google Upgrades Quick Share With New Design and Smarter Features
Pakistan Exports To European Countries Rise 8 62
Pakistan Exports Soar 40% in First Month of FY 2025-26
Pakistans Loan App Boom Financial Lifeline Or Digital Debt Trap
Pakistan’s Loan App Boom: Financial Lifeline or Digital Debt Trap?
New Asia Launches 4 Ramza Models From Rs155000 In Pakistan
New Asia Launches 4 Ramza Models from Rs155,000 in Pakistan
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
Fiber Link Loses License as PTA Acts on Consumer Grievances
Punjab Green Sticker Crackdown Begins As Deadline Ends
Punjab Green Sticker Crackdown Begins as Deadline Ends
Oppo A6 Max
Oppo A6 Max Launched with a Massive 7,000mAh Battery