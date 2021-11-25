Pakistan introduces its first National Cyber Security Academy

To ensure the expansion of cyber security for the nation, the president of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi inaugurated Pakistan’s first National Cyber Security Academy at the PAF Complex Islamabad. The inauguration ceremony was initiated during the 2nd annual International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security (ICCWS) where the issues of cybercrimes and their increase rate were highlighted.

The conference was attended by notable figures such as Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal (Retired) Javaid Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor Air University, and Air Vice-Marshal Abbas Ghumman, Director General C4I PAF with civil, military, and foreign dignitaries.

Dr. Arif Alvi had stated these cyber crimes can lead to a more exponential threat that could hamper national security. in addition, the President had also praised the collaboration between PAF, Air University, and the Higher Education Commission which played a profound role in the initiation of Pakistan’s first academy hyper-focused on eliminating cyber threats.

The main goal of this academy is to ensure that proper knowledge and resources are provided to train people in becoming the next cyber experts who would then assist the Government in fighting the upcoming cyber threats on a public and private sector level. This includes cyber awareness and skill development.

In addition, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director of Higher Education Commission stated that the HEC will be improving the academic course by upgrading it to BS and Ph.D. levels. This will also include the consideration of ‘Cybersecurity’ as a mandatory subject in respective technical degrees in universities to further create awareness of the importance of having cybersecurity knowledge.