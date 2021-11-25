News, Technology

Pakistan introduces its first National Cyber Security Academy

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 57 sec read>

To ensure the expansion of cyber security for the nation, the president of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi inaugurated Pakistan’s first National Cyber Security Academy at the PAF Complex Islamabad. The inauguration ceremony was initiated during the 2nd annual International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security (ICCWS) where the issues of cybercrimes and their increase rate were highlighted.

The conference was attended by notable figures such as Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal (Retired) Javaid Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor Air University, and Air Vice-Marshal Abbas Ghumman, Director General C4I PAF with civil, military, and foreign dignitaries.

Dr. Arif Alvi had stated these cyber crimes can lead to a more exponential threat that could hamper national security. in addition, the President had also praised the collaboration between PAF, Air University, and the Higher Education Commission which played a profound role in the initiation of Pakistan’s first academy hyper-focused on eliminating cyber threats.

The main goal of this academy is to ensure that proper knowledge and resources are provided to train people in becoming the next cyber experts who would then assist the Government in fighting the upcoming cyber threats on a public and private sector level. This includes cyber awareness and skill development.

In addition, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director of Higher Education Commission stated that the HEC will be improving the academic course by upgrading it to BS and Ph.D. levels. This will also include the consideration of ‘Cybersecurity’ as a mandatory subject in respective technical degrees in universities to further create awareness of the importance of having cybersecurity knowledge.

Cybersecurity Dr. Arif Alvi National Cybersecurity Academy
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

realme Combines the Best of Quality, Value and Technology in the realme C25Y

in Mobile, News
Nov 25, 2021  ·  

Pakistan set to utilize Chinese technology to boost organic peach growing in the country

in News, Technology
Nov 25, 2021  ·  

Telecom revenue shrinks by 4.1% while telecom indicators rise up in FY21

in News, Telecom
Nov 25, 2021  ·  
Up Next: realme Combines the Best of Quality, Value and Technology in the realme C25Y