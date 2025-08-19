Pakistan Iran Agriculture Trade Target Set At 3 Billion In Two Years

Islamabad and Tehran have agreed to expand Pakistan Iran agriculture trade to $3 billion within the next two years, following a high-level ministerial meeting in the Iranian capital.

The understanding was reached during the visit of a Pakistani delegation led by Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain. The two countries signed a joint communique, paving the way for stronger cooperation in agricultural products.

A major outcome of the discussions was Iran’s agreement to source most of its rice imports from Pakistan, creating a steady and reliable export market for Pakistani rice. The Pakistani minister also secured assurances on resolving long-standing hurdles in mango exports, including delays in import permits and foreign exchange allocation.

Iran’s Minister for Agriculture, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, noted that the current Pakistan Iran agriculture trade volume stands at $1.4 billion. He said both countries can leverage their complementary strengths across seasons, with Iran planning to expand exports of dairy products, nuts, fruits, and vegetables to Pakistan. In return, Pakistan will meet part of Iran’s corn and rice needs, along with 60 percent of its meat imports.

The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in research on climate change and food security. A joint agriculture committee will be formed to meet every six months to monitor trade progress and address challenges.

Hussain said the talks also focused on facilitation measures such as quicker customs clearance, cold chain systems, warehouses, and improved border infrastructure to ensure smooth delivery of perishable goods.

Both countries reaffirmed their intention to move towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will provide a long-term framework for agriculture trade expansion. The next session of the Iran–Pakistan Joint Economic Commission is scheduled to be held in Tehran next month.