Pakistan is purchasing drones from china in bulk

As India and China’s tension continues and taking an ugly stalemate on LAC, a new report has run an alarm bell for the Indians- this time for its western border. Several reports came on the surface on Monday stating Pakistan may deploy Chinese CH-4 drones near its LOC or Line of Control (the de-facto border between Pakistan and India in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh).

As per the data given by the intelligence source, one of the Indian news outlets stated that Pakistan might be in the process of purchasing and fielding the CH-4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or UAVs from China in high numbers.

The news outlet also claimed that ten members of the Pakistani army led my Brg, Zafar Iqbal reached China to analyze the procurement procedure from Aerospace Long-March International Trade Company. Zafar had visited China last year in December for the factory acceptance test of the first tranche of Cai Hong-4. Its delivery was to get commenced in 2020.

The UAV mentioned above is known to be the Chines copy of the famous American drone ‘MQ-9 Reaper’ that can carry 6 vessels at its hard point along with a payload that weighs 345 KGs. Back in 2018, China confirmed the export of its armed wing Loong-2 drones to Pakistan.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk