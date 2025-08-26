By Manik Aftab ⏐ 6 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan It Exports Target 2025 Set At 5 Billion

Pakistan IT exports climbed to an all-time high of $354 million in July, showing a 24 percent year-on-year rise and a 5 percent month-on-month increase, according to official data.

The July figure outpaced the 12-month average of $317 million, reflecting strong momentum in the sector. Analysts noted that daily export proceeds stood at $15.4 million in July compared to $17.8 million in June. Much of the monthly increase came from computer services, which jumped 10 percent to $311 million. Within this category, software consultancy exports rose to $104 million in July, up from $96 million a month earlier.

A Topline Securities official attributed the robust year-on-year growth to several factors, including the expansion of IT firms’ global client base, especially in the GCC region. The person added that the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to increase the permissible retention limit in Exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts from 35 percent to 50 percent also encouraged Pakistan IT exports.

The policy allows IT companies to invest equity abroad using these accounts, while stability in the Pakistani rupee has incentivized exporters to repatriate a larger share of profits. A recent Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) survey showed that 62 percent of IT firms operate specialised foreign currency accounts.

Additionally, the Equity Investment Abroad (EIA) scheme introduced by the State Bank has provided exporters with flexibility to acquire foreign equity using up to 50 percent of retained proceeds. This policy shift has further boosted confidence in channeling earnings back into Pakistan.

Net Pakistan IT exports, which deduct imports from gross exports, reached $317 million in July, marking a 26 percent increase compared to last year and a 4 percent rise from June.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nha Told To Make Motorways Barrier Free And Fully Digitize Tolls
NHA Told to Make Motorways Barrier Free and Fully Digitize Tolls
PM’s Laptop Scheme
PM’s Laptop Scheme: HEC Clarifies ‘Missing’ Laptops Were Misreported
PMD AI weather alert
PMD Uses AI for Real-Time Weather Alerts in Punjab, Kashmir
Spotify
Spotify Introduces Direct Messaging to Share Songs Instantly
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
SBP Opens Fintech Sandbox for Innovative Solutions
P@sha
AI Adoption Reduces Hiring in Pakistan’s IT Sector
Us Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok At Gamescom
US Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok at Gamescom
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law Announces Key Appointments
Pakistan Customs Goes High-Tech with AI Verification
Punjab To Implement Second Phase Of Teacher Rationalisation Policy
Punjab to Implement Second Phase of Teacher Rationalisation Policy
Auto Financing Hits Rs276 6bn But Loan Cap And Car Prices Raise Concerns
Auto Loans in Pakistan Rise 25% in July 2025
Kp College Privatization Plan To Hand Over 55 Public Institutions
KP College Privatization Plan to Hand Over 55 Public Institutions
Pak Us It Cooperation Deepens As Us Charge Daffaires Calls On It Minister
Pak US IT Cooperation Deepens as US Chargé d’Affaires Calls on IT Minister
Nvidia Showcases Jetson Thor Capable Of Running Generative Ai Robots
NVIDIA Showcases Jetson Thor Capable of Running Generative AI Robots