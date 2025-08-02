Pakistan Kyrgyzstan Crypto Cooperation To Drive Blockchain Innovation

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to enhance their crypto cooperation, focusing on blockchain technology, digital finance, and regulatory collaboration, according to a report by Pakistan Television (PTV) on Saturday.

A high-level video conference took place between Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal bin Saqib, and Director of Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency, Farukht Aminov. Both sides agreed to strengthen Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan crypto cooperation by developing virtual assets, exchanging technology, and aligning regulatory frameworks for digital finance.

The Pakistani government has recently accelerated efforts to adopt cryptocurrencies in banking, foreign exchange, and gold trading. In March, Islamabad launched the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), a government-backed body aimed at integrating blockchain and crypto innovations into the financial sector.

During the meeting, Farukht Aminov highlighted the importance of sharing global best practices. Bilal bin Saqib stated that Kyrgyzstan could play a vital role as a partner in digital asset innovation and regulation. He described Pakistan Kyrgyzstan crypto cooperation as a strong foundation for building a future digital economy.

Formal MoU on Crypto Sector Cooperation in the Works

The two countries discussed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize their cooperation in the cryptocurrency sector. Both sides expressed their commitment to fostering a secure and transparent digital economy through continued bilateral efforts.

Additionally, the participants emphasized the need for regional collaboration to promote blockchain technology and digital finance across Central and South Asia.

In July, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the “Virtual Assets Ordinance, 2025,” establishing an independent regulator for cryptocurrencies and virtual assets. This move is a significant step towards structured crypto regulation in Pakistan.

Bitcoin pioneer Michael Saylor has also praised Pakistan’s efforts in adopting cryptocurrency and digital assets, recognizing the country’s proactive stance in the sector.

With the strengthening of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan crypto cooperation, both nations are positioning themselves to play a leading role in shaping the digital economy of the region.