Pakistan Accelerates Crypto Adoption With New Regulatory Overhaul

Pakistan is making bold moves to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption across its banking and trade sectors. On July 30, 2025, the government unveiled a sweeping plan to integrate digital assets into mainstream financial systems. Key initiatives include new legislation for virtual assets, a dedicated regulatory body, and incentives for banks and trade companies to adopt crypto for remittances and intra-bank transactions.

The campaign is being led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the newly formed Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC). Their goal is to implement a national policy that permits banks to use digital currencies while complying with international financial standards such as FATF.

PCC CEO Bilal Bin Saqib is steering licensing frameworks for crypto service providers and exploring strategic bitcoin reserves. His portfolio also includes the integration of surplus energy into blockchain infrastructure and the development of crypto mining zones and AI centers.

Crypto Adoption: Expanding Governance and Infrastructure

In July 2025, the government formally established the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) with emergency powers.

For crypto businesses in Pakistan, PVARA enforces consumer protection as a top priority.

The body will also ensure everyone follows the rules. At the same time, in response to this developing legislative framework, the central bank is gearing up to begin pilot programs for a CBDC.

Strategic Crypto Adoption and Energy Utilization

Pakistan pledged to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve during the Las Vegas Bitcoin 2025 conference. Instead of being used for speculation, this reserve would be a sovereign store of value for financial security. Meanwhile, the government turned 2,000 MW of excess power into a new economic engine by allocating it to bitcoin mining and AI companies.

Way Ahead

Pakistan is positioning itself as a regional leader in blockchain innovation and cryptocurrency adoption. According to recent stats, there are an estimated 20 million crypto users with annual trade volume of over 300 billion US dollars in Pakistan. The country’s pivot toward digital finance could foster financial inclusion, lower remittance costs, and attract global tech investments.

With the recent establishment of crypto ties between Pakistan and El Salvador, the world waits. It remains to be seen how developing nations can modify their economies with this reliance on the blockchain.

Still, the path ahead is not without risks. Critics caution that fast-tracking crypto without robust oversight could lead to money laundering, illicit capital flows, and economic instability. Questions also remain around taxation, monitoring, and enforcement. Only time will tell how the tide settles.