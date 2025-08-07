By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Mart Project Promises Direct Global Access For Exporters

The government is planning to establish the Pakistan Mart project in Dubai to help small and medium-sized exporters connect directly with international buyers. This initiative removes the need for middlemen, making global trade more accessible and cost-effective.

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and DP World signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Pakistan Mart at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port. This hub will let exporters display their products in a permanent showcase located in one of the world’s busiest trade zones.

Support for Local Exporters

Pakistan Mart will help foreign buyers inspect and purchase goods directly from Pakistani businesses. It mainly targets small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that struggle with high export costs, limited visibility, and access to global markets.

The project also offers support services like warehousing, transport, and payment systems. These solutions aim to cut overhead costs and make Pakistani products more competitive internationally.

Boosting Non-Traditional Exports

Pakistan Mart will reduce the country’s dependence on third-party exporters. It also supports the government’s broader goal of increasing non-traditional exports and narrowing the trade deficit.

NLC will oversee the center, which is expected to become operational in the coming months. Officials say this partnership with DP World aligns Pakistan’s export vision with Dubai’s global trade ecosystem.

The planned launch of Pakistan Mart marks a step forward in helping local exporters grow their reach and build stronger connections with global markets.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Considers Relief On Bearer Prize Bonds Redemption
Govt Considers Relief on Bearer Prize Bonds Redemption
Jazz
Jazz Grows Revenue, But Cracks Show in Profit Margins & Cost Pressures
Fact Check Has Punjab Govt Extended Summer Vacations
Fact Check: Has Punjab Govt Extended Summer Vacations?
Karachi Students Build Wuzu Water Recycling System
Karachi Students Build Wuzu Water Recycling System
Earthquakes Act Like Batteries To Power Life Deep Underground Study Finds
Earthquakes Act Like Batteries to Power Life Deep Underground, Study Finds
International Brands
Reimbursements Begin for Users After Digital Tax Removal
Xrp Ethereum Magacoin Best Altcoins To Buy Before Right Now
XRP, Ethereum & MAGACOIN: Best Altcoins to Buy Before Right Now!
Best Mobile Games To Play This August 2025 On Ios Android
Best Mobile Games to Play This August 2025 on iOS & Android
Ptcl
PTCL Expands Strategic Partnership with Teradata to Strengthen Data & Analytics Capabilities
Fbr Arrest Powers Tied To Consultation With Business Representatives
FBR Arrest Powers Tied to Consultation with Business Representatives
Pakistan’s Space
Govt Drafts First Legal Framework for Pakistan’s Space Industry
Pakistans First Electric Tram In Lahore Completes Test Run
Pakistan’s First Electric Tram in Lahore Completes Test Run
Ai Codes Full Drone Command Stack With Zero Human Input
AI Codes Full Drone Command Stack with Zero Human Input