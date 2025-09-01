By Manik Aftab ⏐ 59 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Post Mail Suspension Hits Us Bound Deliveries After New Taxes

Pakistan Post mail suspension to the United States has been confirmed after Washington introduced new taxes and duties on all categories of international shipments. Officials said the decision was taken to avoid booked mail being returned under the new regime.

The development comes after an executive order (No. 14324) issued by the US government on July 25, which ended the decades-old duty-free exemption on incoming mail. Under the revised rules, every piece of international mail sent to the US will now face duties and taxes, creating widespread disruption in global postal operations.

Pakistan Post stated that the suspension was unavoidable since airlines have also refused to transport mail consignments bound for the United States. With the duty-free facility no longer in place, concerns over large-scale mail returns prompted the immediate halt in dispatches.

More than 25 countries have followed a similar course, temporarily suspending their services to the US. These include China, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India, Germany, France, Russia, Austria, and Singapore, among others.

The affected nations have formally raised their concerns with the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a United Nations agency that coordinates global postal systems. The UPU has begun discussions with US authorities to find a resolution that could lead to the restoration of services.

For Pakistan Post, mail suspension to the US represents a significant setback to international communication and commerce, especially for exporters and overseas communities who rely on postal channels for timely deliveries.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

