By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Railways Offers 20 Eid Discount Nationwide

Pakistan Railways has rolled out a nationwide 20% discount on all train fares, valid for the first three days of Eid.



According to an official statement, the discounted fares will be applicable to all classes and trains, but only on current bookings. Importantly, this offer excludes Eid special trains. The fare relief will align with the government-declared Eid holidays, lasting from June 6 to June 9.

The decision follows the “special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.”

Officials added that Pakistan Railways is actively enhancing operations, tightening security, and striving for on-time performance during the peak travel period.

Special Trains Rolled Out to Manage Eid Rush

To handle the seasonal travel surge, five special Eid trains have been scheduled. Here’s a breakdown of the planned departures:



  • The first train left Karachi for Lahore on Monday.
  • The second train departed from Quetta to Peshawar at 10:00 AM today.
  • The third will depart from Lahore to Karachi via Multan at 5:00 PM.
  • The fourth train, from Karachi to Rawalpindi, will depart at 8:00 PM on Tuesday.
  • The final special train will run from Karachi to Lahore at 8:00 PM on June 4.

In further developments, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi revealed that a new passenger train service between Lahore and Narowal will be launched on June 15. This expansion aims to strengthen regional connectivity.

He also shared a financial milestone, stating that “the department’s revenue has reached Rs83 billion ($294 million) in the last four months.”

This indicates improved efficiency and growing public trust in railway services.

