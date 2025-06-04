Pakistan To Save Millions As 155 Railway Stations Shift To Solar

A total of 155 railway stations across Pakistan are set to be shifted to solar power to improve energy use and potentially reduce government expenses.







This initiative was highlighted during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House in Islamabad, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, presented a detailed briefing on ongoing reforms. He confirmed that several discontinued rail services have been revived. Among them, the Bolan Mail now runs daily, while Dera Ghazi Khan Express and Khushhal Khan Khattak Express are back in operation.

Efforts to outsource concrete sleeper factories in Sukkur, Khanewal, and Kohat are also underway. Additionally, railway hospitals, educational institutions, and rest houses located in key cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Sukkur, will be operated under revenue-sharing models.







Prime Real Estate and Digital Overhaul

The Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in Lahore is being auctioned, with potential plans to develop a five-star hotel on the premises.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways is undergoing rapid digital transformation. The IT Directorate is currently being restructured. Redundant bodies like Railcop, PRACS, Pakistan Railways Freight Transport Company, and the Project Implementation Unit have been dissolved.

Efforts to recover encroached railway land have yielded results, with property worth Rs. 10 billion recovered so far.

The government is also pushing forward new rail infrastructure projects. In collaboration with the Punjab government, plans are progressing for a high-speed train service between Lahore and Rawalpindi. Upgrades to both stations are in the pipeline, alongside new suburban train services across eight branch lines in Punjab.

A green belt will also be developed along the Shahdara Bagh–Kot Lakhpat rail corridor. In Balochistan, two key rail sections, Saryab to Kuchlak and Quetta to Chaman, are being upgraded.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of international trade. He directed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to expand the railway network and strengthen connectivity with Central Asian countries.

He also urged authorities to accelerate efforts to link Gwadar with the national railway system.