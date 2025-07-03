By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Railways Plans New Fare Hike Due To Rising Diesel Costs

As rising fuel prices continue to strain its budget, Pakistan Railways is considering another round of fare hikes to offset significant financial losses, officials confirmed on Monday.

According to railway officials based in Lahore, the department is incurring a “daily financial burden of Rs 3.6 million” due to the soaring cost of diesel. With trains consuming approximately 350,000 liters of diesel daily,” the monthly financial shortfall has now surpassed Rs. 109 million.”

A special committee has been tasked with evaluating the potential increase. Fares were already increased on June 18, “3% for passenger trains and 4% for freight.” But the ongoing fuel price surge has made further adjustments necessary.

Officials indicated that this upcoming revision is likely to place more of the burden on freight services, which are less price-sensitive and more commercially robust.

Authorities emphasized that “efforts are being made to ensure that passenger services face minimal additional burden.”

The strategy aims to protect regular commuters. Heavier cost adjustments will be applied to freight operations, which can better absorb price changes.

A final decision on the new fare structure is expected soon. Pakistan Railways is trying to stay financially stable despite rising diesel costs.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

