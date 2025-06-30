By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 22 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Railways To Enable Card Payments At Stations

Pakistan Railways has joined hands with Allied Bank Limited to introduce Point of Sale (POS) systems at 348 railway stations nationwide.

This new initiative is set to enable passengers to purchase tickets and other services using debit and credit cards, reducing reliance on cash transactions.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed between Pakistan Railways and Allied Bank on Monday. The agreement marks a key move toward automating financial transactions and upgrading passenger convenience across the railway network.

Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi stated that the project reflects the Prime Minister’s broader “Digital Pakistan” initiative. According to him, the POS system rollout will be completed within 60 days.

Once implemented, the POS system will allow travelers to avoid long queues by opting for quick, cashless payments.

Minister Abbasi emphasized that this move will not only enhance service delivery but also minimize revenue losses, reduce manual accounting errors, and combat financial fraud within the department.

Follow us on Google News
Allied Bank, Pakistan Railways
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Launches Subsidized Tractor Scheme For Farmers

Punjab Launches Subsidized Tractor Scheme for Farmers

Auto Draft

ATTENTION Pakistani Gamers: Steam Summer Sale Slashes Prices!

Power Smart App Explained Protect Yourself From Overbilling And Keep Subsidies

Power Smart App Explained: Protect Yourself from Overbilling and Keep Subsidies

Patients Must Now Pay For Treatment In Public Hospitals Across Punjab

Patients Must Now Pay for Treatment in Public Hospitals Across Punjab

Giftedcrook Evolves Into Full Blown Cyber Espionage Weapon

GIFTEDCROOK Evolves Into Full-Blown Cyber-Espionage Weapon

Public Outcry Erupts Over New Garbage Tax In Punjab

Public Outcry Erupts Over New Garbage Tax in Punjab

Suzuki Alto Every Prices Soar After New Taxes In Pakistan

Suzuki Alto, Every Prices Soar After New Taxes in Pakistan

Fortnite Is Back With Iron Man Collab But This Time With A Twist

Fortnite Is Back With Iron Man Collab, But This Time With A Twist

Punjab Offers Cash For Plastic In New Recycling Drive

Punjab Offers Cash for Plastic in New Recycling Drive

Cursor Event In Islamabad To Highlight Ai Coding For Developers

‘Cursor’ Launching in Pakistan Soon confirmed by The Local Ambassador

Most Bank Accounts In Pakistan Hold Less Than Rs50000

Most Bank Accounts in Pakistan Hold Less Than Rs50,000

Mercedes Benz Solar Paint Could Make Evs Run On Pure Sunlight

Mercedes-Benz Solar Paint Could Make EVs Run on Pure Sunlight

Huawei Ev Battery Boasts 2000 Mile Range On 5 Minute Charge

Huawei EV Battery Boasts 2,000-Mile Range on 5-Minute Charge