Pakistan Railways To Enable Card Payments At Stations

Pakistan Railways has joined hands with Allied Bank Limited to introduce Point of Sale (POS) systems at 348 railway stations nationwide.

This new initiative is set to enable passengers to purchase tickets and other services using debit and credit cards, reducing reliance on cash transactions.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed between Pakistan Railways and Allied Bank on Monday. The agreement marks a key move toward automating financial transactions and upgrading passenger convenience across the railway network.

Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi stated that the project reflects the Prime Minister’s broader “Digital Pakistan” initiative. According to him, the POS system rollout will be completed within 60 days.

Once implemented, the POS system will allow travelers to avoid long queues by opting for quick, cashless payments.

Minister Abbasi emphasized that this move will not only enhance service delivery but also minimize revenue losses, reduce manual accounting errors, and combat financial fraud within the department.