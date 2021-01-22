Pakistan seeks strong trade, investment ties with US: Ambassador Asad Majeed

Pakistan is looking to establish strong bilateral trade and investment ties with the US under the new administration of President Joe Biden, as disclosed by Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan.

In an interview with Geo News, the envoy stated that Islamabad and Washington are working together for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan along with other nations.

“The US also wanted that the Afghan soil is not used against any other country,” he said.

The comments from the ambassador come in the wake of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States after Donald Trump’s very controversial and tumultuous reign finally came to a close.

Majeed stressed that it was crucial that Pakistan take the right steps now, before noting that the new US administration would realize Pakistan’s efforts once it comes to know about the ground realities.

“There is no question of ‘do more’ or ‘do less’ for us now, taking the right steps is the need of the hour,” the envoy said. “Pakistan is not looking for assistance or aid but strong trade and investment relationship.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also expressed his willingness to engage with the new administration, terming it an “opportunity to build a long, broad-based and multidimensional relationship.”

“Such partnership would require an institutionalized and structured engagement, based on mutual respect and cooperation,” the Foreign Minister said at a webinar on Pakistan’s priorities with the Biden administration, organized by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations earlier this week.

He added that messages have already been exchanged between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President, and the two have agreed to work on issues of common interest.

“Our historic ties can reset as Pakistan and US must share an understanding to deal with challenges of present for a better tomorrow,” the foreign minister said.

Qureshi added the two countries needed to work in confronting challenges in the wake of the pandemic, global economic slowdown, climate change and erosion of multilateralism.