Pakistan services exports increased by 9.23 percent to $8.39 billion in FY25, up from $7.68 billion in the previous fiscal year, driven by strong gains in telecommunication, computer, and information services. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the sector has maintained steady growth since February 2024 despite a brief 6.5 percent drop in August.

In rupee terms, services exports rose 7.86 percent to Rs2.345 trillion from Rs2.174 trillion in FY24, showing resilience despite currency fluctuations. June 2025 figures revealed a 12.91 percent year-on-year increase to $726.68 million, compared to $643.59 million in June 2024.

State Bank of Pakistan data showed that telecommunication, computer, and information services, the largest component of services exports, climbed 18.18 percent to $3.809 billion in FY25 from $3.223 billion a year earlier. Other business services increased 7.35 percent to $1.665 billion, while transport services surged 27.86 percent to $982 million. However, travel services declined 4.88 percent to $721 million from $758 million in FY24.

Govt Targets $15bn IT Exports as Services Sector Grows

The FY25 performance marks a clear improvement over the modest growth of 2.77 percent in FY24 and 2.78 percent in FY23. The government is targeting $15 billion in IT exports within the next five years, positioning the digital economy as a key growth driver.

On the import side, services imports in FY25 rose slightly by 2.01 percent to $11.02 billion from $10.79 billion in FY24. In June alone, imports fell sharply by 24.01 percent to $851.56 million compared to $1.122 billion last year. Transport payments dipped 0.68 percent to $4.645 billion, while travel services imports increased 6.17 percent to $2.406 billion.

Despite the rise in imports, the services trade deficit narrowed 15.84 percent to $2.618 billion in FY25 from $3.11 billion in FY24. The monthly deficit for June dropped 73.9 percent to $124.89 million compared to $478.41 million in the same month last year.