Pakistan to Launch ‘Quantum Valley’ in Collaboration with Cambridge University

Pakistan is making a significant move by collaborating with Cambridge University to launch “Quantum Valley Pakistan,” an ambitious initiative inspired by Silicon Valley. This project will include state-of-the-art science parks focused on emerging technologies such as agri-tech, biotechnology, advanced materials, and minerals. The aim is to accelerate high-tech industrialization and incorporate global innovation models to meet national needs. Specifically, the initiative targets Technology Readiness Levels, with a plan to increase them from 3 to 6.







Quantum Valley Pakistan is a key part of the country’s Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development (STED) program. The program aims to transform Pakistan into a knowledge-based, techno-economic power. This initiative builds on prior efforts, including the “Vision 2010” launch, the allocation of 10,000 PhD scholarships. National Centers for Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Big Data, and Cybersecurity will also be built under this initiative. The current focus is on combining all these advancements into a deeply integrated ecosystem.

The strategic design framework for Quantum Valley Pakistan was developed in collaboration with the St John’s Innovation Centre at the University of Cambridge. This partnership highlights a focus on leveraging international expertise in enterprise and technological innovation. It will shape Pakistan into a regional leader in advanced science, technology, and high-tech entrepreneurship. The collaboration originated from discussions during a recent visit by Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, to the University of Cambridge. He explored UK-Pakistan cooperation in research, innovation, and industrial advancement.