Pakistan to purchase 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Chinese firm

The Government of Pakistan is all set to purchase a total of 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

The news was shared by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary, who took to Twitter to announce that the cabinet committee has decided to initially purchase 1.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Sinopharm.

The minister explained that the vaccine will be provided free of cost to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021.

He further said that the private sector could also import internationally approved vaccines if it wanted to.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had in a statement issued on Twitter said that the Cabinet Committee meeting has approved the purchase of 1 million COVID-19 vaccine which will be provided to all front line health workers.

“Authorized procurement of more than 1 million vaccines which will cover all frontline health workers, as soon as DRAP expert committee approves vaccine,” he tweeted.

He added that the government was aiming to deliver the vaccine across the nation during the first few months of 2021.

“Target is to deploy these vaccines within 1st quarter of 2021,” the minister stated.

As per a statement made by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan is in close contact with vaccine manufacturers to obtain a vaccine soon. It may be noted here that Pakistan signed up for the United Nation’s COVAX Facility, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines worldwide.

Furthermore, a National Immunization Management System has been prepared with the joint efforts of the Ministry of Health, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and the National Information Technology Board (NITB).