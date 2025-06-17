By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Us Push Ahead With Trade Talks Amid Tariff Challenges

Pakistan and the United States held a high-level virtual meeting on Monday, underscoring their mutual commitment to improving trade and investment relations.



The dialogue was led by Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. It focused on resolving trade disputes, especially the reciprocal tariffs imposed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, both parties emphasized the importance of “meaningful engagement in trade, investment and deepening economic ties mutually beneficial to both sides,” with further “technical-level detailed discussions” planned based on a “mutually agreed roadmap.”

There was mutual optimism expressed during the meeting, as “both sides expressed confidence in advancing these negotiations for successful conclusion at the earliest.”

Trump-Era Tariffs Still Looming

The ongoing negotiations aim to bring an end to the trade tensions sparked in April 2018. That was when President Donald Trump introduced sweeping tariffs on global imports, targeting several key partners, including Pakistan. The 29% reciprocal tariffs remain a key concern, though their implementation is currently paused until July.



To seek relief, Pakistan has sent a trade delegation to Washington in hopes of bridging the gap and securing favorable terms.

The United States remains Pakistan’s largest export destination, with exports surpassing $5 billion in 2024. In contrast, imports from the US stood at $2.1 billion, highlighting a significant trade surplus in Pakistan’s favor.

In an earlier interview with Bloomberg, Finance Minister Aurangzeb mentioned that Pakistan is “looking to buy more goods from the US and remove non-tariff barriers” as part of its strategy to counteract the high tariffs imposed during the Trump administration.

While no final agreement has been reached yet, both nations have shown a willingness to continue negotiations through constructive dialogue. The upcoming weeks are expected to involve intensive talks at the technical level. These discussions aim to finalize a trade deal that promotes fair access and economic cooperation.

Donald Trump tariffs, Pakistan-US ties, tariff
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Karachi Among Least Liveable Cities In 2025 Global Rankings

2025 Liveability Index Gives Damning Verdict on Karachi

Pm Shehbaz Orders Reko Diq Railway Project Completion By 2028

PM Shehbaz Orders Reko Diq Railway Project Completion by 2028

Jazzcash Veem Join Hands To Streamline Global Payments

JazzCash & Veem Join Hands To Streamline Global Payments

Patreon To Raise Cut To 10 For New Creators

Patreon to Raise Cut to 10% for New Creators

University Of Hong Kong Develops Flexible Drone Arm Inspired By Elephant Trunk

University of Hong Kong develops flexible Drone Arm inspired by Elephant Trunk

Esa Unleashes Artificial Eclipse In Space To Study Solar Corona

ESA Unleashes Artificial Eclipse In Space To Study Solar Corona

Rattlesnaq Ai Turns Eurofighter Pilots Into Air Combat Supercomputers

Rattlesnaq AI Turns Eurofighter Pilots into Air Combat Supercomputers

Gen Z Ditches Iphones For Blackberry In Viral Detox Craze

Gen Z Ditches iPhones for BlackBerry in Viral Detox Craze

Pakistan Posts 103mn Current Account Deficit In May 2025

Pakistan Posts $103mn Current Account Deficit in May 2025

Ai Agents Playing Video Games Will Transform Future Robots

AI Agents Playing Video Games Will Transform Future Robots

Openai Secures 200m Pentagon Deal To Advance Military Ai Applications

OpenAI secures $200M Pentagon Deal to advance Military AI applications

Trump Enters Telecom War With 47 Patriot Phone Plan

U.S. President Enters Telecom War with Trump Phone, $47 Patriot Plan

Bitcoin At Risk Quantum Computers Can Break It Experts Warn

Bitcoin At Risk: Quantum Attacks Can Break It All, Experts Warn