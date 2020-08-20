Pakistan will soon start exporting Anesthesia and Dialysis Machines; Fawad Chaudhry

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry said that different efforts are made to transform Pakistan into a manufacturing economy by promoting the logo ‘made in Pakistan.’

A press conference was conducted by Federal cabinet members where the media was informed about the government’s two years’ performance. While attending the press conference, Chaudhry told the media that Pakistan had become one of the major exporters of personal protective equipment in only six months.

He also said that currently, Pakistan is producing 251 ventilators every month. The capacity would be enhanced to 700 to enable Pakistan to become one of the few countries exporting this sophisticated machine.

According to him, the target for the year 2020 to 2021 included the development of agriculture reforms on modern lines. He said that they planned to establish 500 technology firms and promote non-conventional crops for enhancing agricultural export.

The target was to establish a special economic zone for the electromagnetic industry in Sialkot Pakistan that would start producing more sophisticated machines such as the one used in dialysis in 2020 as per the Minister’s claim.

The Minister added that Pakistan had become the major exporter of PPPs after receiving an export order worth $100 million. At the end of the press conference, he told that Pakistan depended on imported medical equipment before the coronavirus outbreak; however, Pakistan’s response to the viral outbreak will now earn between $5 billion and $8 billion annually through the export of medical equipment.

