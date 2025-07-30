What if AI didn’t just make healthcare faster, but more human, inclusive, and accessible? That’s the vision behind Hami, the world’s first AI-powered physician assistant designed for personalized, evidence-based care from start to finish. Developed by US-based health tech firm Boston Health AI, Hami has officially launched and is now active in multiple hospitals across Pakistan, with global expansion on the horizon.

At a time when global healthcare is strained by clinician burnout, workforce shortages, and inequitable access, Hami emerges as a transformative solution. It’s not just built for efficiency; it’s built with empathy. Designed by physicians and powered by artificial intelligence, Hami reimagines how clinical care can be delivered at scale: smarter, safer, multilingual, and deeply patient-centered.

Hami was founded by Dr. Adil Haider, a globally award-winning trauma surgeon, health equity leader, and former Dean of Pakistan’s Aga Khan University Medical College. He has also served on the faculty of Harvard and Johns Hopkins. Speaking about the launch, Dr. Haider emphasized the purpose driving this innovation:

“Healthcare should not depend on geography or income. With Hami, we’re using the power of AI to break barriers and support physicians in delivering expert-level care to every patient, whether they’re in Boston or Badin. It’s a reimagining of what accessible, intelligent, and physician-empowered healthcare can look like at scale.”

Built for Patients, Designed for Physicians

Unlike traditional AI tools that focus on backend hospital operations, Hami’s mission is end-to-end patient care. From the moment a patient enters a clinic to the generation of after-visit summaries, Hami stays engaged—supporting both patients and physicians.

The platform is powered by real-time natural language processing, multimodal diagnostics, and an AI-driven ambient scribe that listens during consultations, transcribes dialogue, and converts it into structured SOAP notes. Hami also integrates with lab systems and generates evidence-based clinical recommendations, significantly reducing administrative burden.

“It reduces administrative burden, enhances physician efficiency, and supports high-quality consultations,” Dr. Haider explained. “Through Hami, we aim to reach and improve the lives of 1 billion patients worldwide.”

The World Health Organization estimates a global shortage of 11 million healthcare professionals by 2030. Pakistan, already under strain, has over 87 million people lacking access to essential care. In these underserved environments, patients face long wait times and rushed consultations; limiting the quality and continuity of care.

Hami is Boston Health AI’s response to these systemic challenges.

“At Systems Limited, we believe technology can play a powerful role in improving healthcare,” said Asif Peer, Group CEO and Managing Director of Systems Limited, who co-founded Boston Health AI and helped build the platform. “By combining clinical insight with robust engineering, we’ve developed a solution that can improve how care is delivered, while also creating space for meaningful innovation in other sectors.”

HIPAA and GDPR-Compliant AI Assistant

Hami operates in compliance with both the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the European Union’s GDPR, ensuring secure handling of patient data. The AI assistant also provides interactive after-visit summaries, enabling patients to revisit key points from their consultations and better adhere to treatment plans.

Boston Health AI was founded in 2024 by Dr. Adil Haider in collaboration with C10 Labs, a U.S.-based AI venture studio, and Systems Limited, a global systems integrator focused on AI-driven transformation. The platform’s multilingual capabilities ensure a language-agnostic experience, further enhancing its ability to serve diverse populations.

Boston Health AI aims to scale Hami globally, with the goal of positively impacting 1 billion lives by making healthcare more intelligent, inclusive, and equitable.