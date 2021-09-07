Pakistani NGO becomes the first to raise millions using crypto in an NFT Fundraiser

In recent news, a non-profit organization knows as the Tayaba Organization, has recently raised millions and has officially become the very first to reach such an amount through cryptocurrency in a Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) fundraiser. The organization auctioned a limited collection of NFTs in order to raise awareness in regards to its water accessibility initiative.

This fundraising campaign immediately gained traction on Instagram due to the initiative being so profound from a creative yet technological point of view.

The concept of raising millions through the blockchain-based NFT technology overall shows a unique and tangible use of the cryptocurrency as such form of currency continues to become more recognized and accepted.

This collection of NFTs includes trading cards that stand for each of the aforementioned values which shows the impact of Tayaba’s H20 wheels on its respective users. This fundraiser includes 12 assets including trading cards, animated images, and gifs which are being auctioned via Opensea. You can check the auction out at opensea.io/Tayaba.

Currently, the price of these assets ranges from $46 to $3,876 however despite the price ranges the NGO has raised over Rs. 2 million ahead of International Charity Day.

The money raised would then be used to improve water accessibility to further empower families and women residing in water-deprived areas.

In addition, a giveaway called Now-for-Tayaba was announced once the auction went live which would provide people the opportunity to own unique NFTs which are worth over $240 for free. Over 20 people were selected to claim this rare NFT whose names were announced on International Charity Day through the NGOs social handles. To view the results you can check out their social handles mentioned below:

Through this fundraiser, the Tayaba organization is getting ahead in terms of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include Health, Gender Equality, Water Accessibility, Education, and Economic Growth.