Pakistani researchers invited by SPCAI to showcase AI-based applied research ideas

Usman Aslam

In recent news, the SinoPak Center for Artificial Intelligence (SPCAI), in collaboration with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST), organized a “Lab2Market” event as a part of the National Artificial Intelligence Forum (NAIF) where Pakistani researchers were invited to showcase their sustainable AI-based ideas.

The main purpose of this event was to bring about further innovation through AI-based tools and technologies. This included showcasing numerous prototypes and projects which were aimed to solve some problems. In a nutshell, a total of 235 projects (ICT: 42, KPK: 69, Punjab: 92, Sindh: 32) were registered for this event in the first phase, where 66 universities (ICT: 13, KPK: 15, Punjab: 27, Sindh: 11) from 19 different cities of Pakistan participated during the first phase. After evaluation by a team of experts, 60 projects were shortlisted for the second phase, i.e., Three-Minute Pitch (3MP).

The 3-minute pitch round was held online where 28 projects were shortlisted to be showcased at the National Artificial Intelligence Forum. Based on the value and impact of the projects, three winners have been selected whose respective teams won cash prizes. The first cash prize of a Hundred Thousand Rupees was won by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad against the project title, CNC Smart Farming Bot. The second cash prize worth seventy-five thousand rupees was won by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro against the project title, Design and Progression Analysis of Neuro Rehabilitation System using Machine Learning. While the third cash prize of fifty thousand rupees was won by the National University of Modern Language Islamabad against the project title, Talking Glove for Mute People.

News Source: Duniya News

