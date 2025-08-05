Pakistani University Shines In Global Innovation Rankings 2025

The National University of Technology (NUTECH) has made Pakistan proud by excelling in the World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI) 2025. Among 1,325 universities from across the globe, fifteen top Pakistani institutions took part, with NUTECH standing out by securing the first position in the “Technology Development and Application” category.

NUTECH’s achievements did not stop there. The university also earned the 228th spot among the world’s top 400 universities overall. Additionally, it ranked 31st in the Industrial Application category and 43rd in Infrastructure and Technologies. This performance highlights NUTECH’s growing influence in global innovation and technology sectors.

The WURI (World’s Universities with Real Impact) ranking system evaluates universities based on their practical contributions to society. Unlike traditional rankings that focus on academic research and reputation, WURI emphasizes how institutions address social challenges, support entrepreneurship, and develop real-world solutions.

Categories assessed in the WURI rankings include innovation, industrial application, social responsibility, student mobility, crisis management, and ethical values. This approach allows universities like NUTECH to be recognized for their meaningful impact beyond conventional academic achievements.

NUTECH’s outstanding performance in the 2025 rankings reinforces Pakistan’s position on the global academic innovation map and showcases the university’s commitment to technology-driven societal advancement.