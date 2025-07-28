Pakistan has officially booked a spot on the international esports map as 4Thrives Esports storms into the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 (PMWC x EWC).

The team’s incredible journey began with a third-place finish at the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Super League Central & South Asia (PMSL CSA) Spring held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Competing against 19 of the region’s top-tier squads, 4Thrives secured one of only three CSA slots available for the World Cup by amassing 135 points in the Grand Finals, a feat that earned them approximately PKR 4.3 million in prize money.

A Blazing Run Through the Group Stage

During the Group Stage of the World Cup, 4Thrives Esports continued their red-hot form, finishing second overall with 111 points, including a tournament-high 46 placement points across 12 matches. Their consistent performance not only stunned regional rivals but also won them a hefty $77,000 from the group stage prize pool.

With this performance, 4Thrives secured a direct seat in the PMWC x EWC Grand Finals, alongside seven other top teams. The remaining 16 teams are now battling it out in the Survival Stage for the remaining eight Grand Final spots. The top 16 teams, including 4Thrives, will compete in the World Cup’s final showdown, slated to take place in Riyadh.

Meet the Team Behind the Breakthrough

IQQ, FALAK, T24OP, Nocki, and CAIRO together make 4Thrives in a display of unwavering synergy, tactical brilliance, and nerves of steel. Their success not only signals a new era for Pakistan’s esports dreams but also cements their legacy as one of the country’s greatest PUBG Mobile teams to date.