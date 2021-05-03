Pakistan’s auction of mobile telephone spectrum set for June

The auction for mobile telephone spectrum is expected to be held in June. The consultant firm onboarded by the government has expressed optimism that it will be successful because of the potential available in Pakistan.

The briefing was made at a meeting of the advisory committee to release the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum. The committee approved the recommendations for the sale of the spectrum during the meeting. The consultants will hold meetings with the stakeholders in the next round and forward the brief related to the auction process.

In the next stage, the consultants will forward the ‘information memorandum’ containing the procedures related to the auction. 1,800 and 2,100 MHz bands are all set to be put on sale. The IT minister has informed the committee that the sale of the spectrum was the key to strengthen and expand communication/IT services across the country.

Previously, the IT ministry evaluated 5G frequency bands for launch in Pakistan, while as per PTA, Pakistan is all set to get commercially available 5G internet by 2022-23.

Source: DAWN

