IT ministry evaluates 5G frequency bands for launch in Pakistan

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has evaluated seven (07) bands for the adoption of 5G services in the country.

According to details, it has emerged that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications is presently in the process of assessing the options available for the timely launch of 5G services in Pakistan.

In this connection, the following bands are being evaluated for the adoption of 5G services as Low bands, Mid bands & High bands:

700 MHz

3 GHz

6 GHz

5 GHz

MiIIi8meter wave bands

C-Band (3.6 – 4.2) GHz

Unlicensed Backhaul Frequency bands (P2P & P2MP)

The Ministry in view of these bands has requested the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) for sharing the current status and availability of all 5G spectrum in the above-identified frequency bands.

The government is planning of launching 5G services in the country by December 2022, which will open new avenues for investment and will accelerate progress towards achieving the goal of “Digital Pakistan”, said an official of the ministry.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) last year granted permission to mobile operators for conducting tests and trials of 5G technology under a limited environment and non-commercial basis.

PTA had issued ‘Framework for Test and Development of Future Technologies (Particularly Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless Networks in Pakistan)’ for facilitating testing/trial only of 5G technology and related services in Pakistan.

The rapid growth in mobile data traffic and consumer demand for enhanced mobile broadband experience has led to an increasing emphasis on the upcoming fifth generation of mobile technology (5G).

Seen as a comprehensive wireless-access solution with the capacity to address the demands and requirements of mobile communication for IMT-2020 and beyond, it is projected that this technology will operate in a highly heterogeneous environment and provide ubiquitous connectivity for a wide range of devices, new applications and use cases, according to the PTA.

The scope of IMT-2020 is much broader than the previous generations of mobile broadband communication systems.

The ITU’s work in developing the specifications for IMT-2020 in close collaboration with the whole gamut of 5G stakeholders is now well underway along with the associated spectrum management and spectrum identification aspects.

The IMT-2020 will be a cornerstone for all of the activities related to attaining the goals in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.