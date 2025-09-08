By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 48 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan’s Auditor-General

The Auditor-General of Pakistan dismissed claims of miscalculations in recent audit reports, calling the allegations baseless and misleading.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of the Auditor-General of Pakistan (DAGP) said the 2023–24 reports followed constitutional provisions. They were approved by the President in April 2025 and forwarded to Parliament through the Prime Minister.

According to Articles 168 to 171 of the Constitution, audit reports go first to the President, who then sends them to Parliament. After approval, the reports were printed and transmitted. On August 13, 2025, a motion to table them was listed in the National Assembly agenda. The same day, the session ended, and the Secretariat confirmed it would hold the reports until the next session. Reports for the Senate remain with its Secretariat.

The DAGP said claims of errors or rejection by the Assembly Secretariat are false. Media figures, it explained, were from the executive summary of the 2024–25 consolidated audit report, a reference guide, not the main record. The department said the reports passed strict quality checks and contained no mistakes.

Audit Reports Under Greater Scrutiny

Pakistan’s audit reports are under sharper review. Recent findings revealed irregularities worth more than Rs375 trillion across federal accounts. These included excessive debt servicing, weak asset and contract management, unapproved supplementary grants, and repeated financial control failures.

The DAGP defended its role as the Supreme Audit Institution, stressing its constitutional mandate and strict quality controls. It assured lawmakers and the public that audit reports remain credible and vital for accountability in Pakistan’s financial system.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

