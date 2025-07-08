In a landmark achievement for the accountancy profession in Pakistan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced that its premier accountancy qualifications have now attained global recognition. This historic milestone underscores the advancements made by ICAP and affirms the rigorous educational standards and comprehensive training programs it offers.

The Certificate in Accounting and Finance (CAF) and Chartered Accountant (CA) qualifications from ICAP have officially received accreditation from Ecctis in the United Kingdom. This significant endorsement not only positions Pakistan on the global accountancy map but also assures students and professionals regarding the international standing of their qualifications.

The recognition from a reputable global body such as Ecctis serves as a powerful testament to the high standards and competencies expected of Pakistan’s accountancy professionals. It indicates that the CA qualification from Pakistan is not only competitive but is also regarded as a world-class credential recognized for its excellence and rigor.

This achievement represents a pivotal moment in the journey towards establishing Pakistan as a formidable contender in the global accountancy landscape, simultaneously opening new avenues for career advancement for professionals equipped with these esteemed qualifications.