By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ca Certification

In a landmark achievement for the accountancy profession in Pakistan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced that its premier accountancy qualifications have now attained global recognition. This historic milestone underscores the advancements made by ICAP and affirms the rigorous educational standards and comprehensive training programs it offers.

The Certificate in Accounting and Finance (CAF) and Chartered Accountant (CA) qualifications from ICAP have officially received accreditation from Ecctis in the United Kingdom. This significant endorsement not only positions Pakistan on the global accountancy map but also assures students and professionals regarding the international standing of their qualifications.

The recognition from a reputable global body such as Ecctis serves as a powerful testament to the high standards and competencies expected of Pakistan’s accountancy professionals. It indicates that the CA qualification from Pakistan is not only competitive but is also regarded as a world-class credential recognized for its excellence and rigor.

This achievement represents a pivotal moment in the journey towards establishing Pakistan as a formidable contender in the global accountancy landscape, simultaneously opening new avenues for career advancement for professionals equipped with these esteemed qualifications.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

PTA

PTA Blocks 105,296 Blasphemous Links on Websites and Social Apps

Iphone 17

iPhone 17 Air May Introduce Unique Color Never Seen Before

Youtube Channel

Journalist Ahmad Noorani’s YouTube Channel Blocked After Govt Approval, Others Receive Emails

Xai

xAI Enhances Grok to Be More Politically Open in Its Responses

Microsoft

Microsoft Improves Edge Browser Speed for Quicker Web Access

BBC

BBC staff claim pressure to promote pro Israel narrative

Bitchat

Jack Dorsey Launches ‘Bitchat’ with Bluetooth Messaging to Challenge WhatsApp

Rawalpindi Data Dealers Held For Illegally Selling Sensitive Citizen Data

Rawalpindi Data Dealers Held for Illegally Selling Sensitive Info

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Pakistan Post Used Public Utility Funds for Army Pensions: PAC Reveals

Turkish Airlines Pakistan Flights To Rise With More Trips

Turkish Airlines Set To Expand Flights to Pakistan

Tax On Prize Bonds And Savings Profits Doubled For Non Filers

Tax on Prize Bonds and Savings Profits Doubled for Non-Filers

Changan Car Price Cut And Free Maintenance Package Announced

Changan Pak Confirms Decrease in Car Prices & Maintenance Package

Sindhs Driving License Is Online Now Heres How To Obtain It

Sindh Online Learner License Issuance Crosses 208,000 Mark in Just Nine Months