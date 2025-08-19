Pakistan’s call centers posted strong growth in FY25, generating over $328 million in foreign exchange earnings. The sector expanded operations and revenues, reinforcing its role as a rising outsourcing hub.

Strong Growth in Exports

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the call center and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) segment earned $328 million in FY25. This reflects a sharp rise from $263 million in FY24, showing a 24.6% year-on-year increase.

President of the Call Centers Association of Pakistan (CCAP), Adeel Azhar, highlighted strong expansion and new business deals with foreign clients. Pakistan’s call centers currently serve clients in the US, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Dubai. Nearly 90% of the industry works with overseas clients, while the rest serve multinational and utility firms in Pakistan.

Currently, more than 1,000 call centers are registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). Another 500 sizeable centers operate across major cities, while smaller units work under software houses, digital agencies, and e-commerce firms. Together, the industry employs over a million people, further boosting Pakistan’s image in the global outsourcing market.

Challenges and Industry Response

Despite strong growth, the sector faces challenges due to fraudulent activities. Authorities have launched crackdowns against illegal call centers, arresting several operators. These “Dabba scam” centers target international clients, creating a negative perception of the industry.

Muhammad Umair Nizam, senior vice chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), supported the action against fraudulent actors. However, he stressed that most call centers operate ethically and deliver high-quality services.

Nizam reaffirmed the IT industry’s support for actions against fraudulent call centers. He emphasized that most of Pakistan’s IT and BPO sector operates with integrity, offering reliable services to global clients. He highlighted the importance of maintaining perspective while promoting the sector’s professionalism and credibility.

He also compared Pakistan with India, which is often called the “Dabba Capital of the World” for large-scale scams. Nizam stressed Pakistan’s commitment to building an ethical and competitive tech industry. While supporting firm action against fraudsters, he warned that excessive crackdowns could harm the legitimate IT and BPO sector.