GameBird, Pakistan’s prominent esports platform powered by Telenor Pakistan, has launched PUBG Mobile Summer Series. The event drew an impressive 256 squads, over 1,000 local players, and attracted 16 international teams. These teams were from Brazil, Japan and Nepal, among others.

Pakistani Teams Steal the Show

In a display of local dominance, Pakistani teams swept the podium. ASI8 claimed the championship with a thrilling comeback, 313 Esports secured second place, and Viper Esports rounded out the top three. The event was live-streamed via GameBird’s YouTube channel and recognized internationally, as Liquipedia officially listed the PUBG Mobile Summer Series as a C-tier tournament.

Teams That Participated

Here are the sixteen national and international teams that participated, with 5 of them Pakistani champion teams:

01. Alpha 7

02. 4Thrives

03. Horaa Esports

04. Alpha Gaming

05. DRX GAMING

06. Yangon GALACTICOS

07. eARENA Esports

08. KINOTROPE GAMING

09. Celcomdigi Alliance

10. Asi8 Esports

11. DRS GAMING

12. Champions Esports

13. R3GICIDE Esports 🇵🇰

14. Tribe AEROMACY

15. Viper x Knockout

16. Sky Force

Building a Future for Pakistan’s Esports Scene

Pakistani esports players have increasingly made their mark on the global stage, turning heads with major victories at international tournaments.

In 2022, Arslan Ash cemented his legacy by winning multiple Tekken 7 championships, including EVO Japan and EVO USA, becoming the only player to claim both titles in the same year. He has since gone on to win multiple international championships and tournaments.

More recently, Pakistani PUBG Mobile squads such as 52 Esports and Team Star have qualified for global events and Esports World Cup, showcasing the country’s growing strength in competitive mobile gaming. These wins not only highlight the immense skill of Pakistani players but also position Pakistan as a rising powerhouse in international esports, inspiring a new generation of gamers back home.