Pakistan’s Esports Sizzles With High-Stakes PUBG Mobile Summer Series
GameBird, Pakistan’s prominent esports platform powered by Telenor Pakistan, has launched PUBG Mobile Summer Series. The event drew an impressive 256 squads, over 1,000 local players, and attracted 16 international teams. These teams were from Brazil, Japan and Nepal, among others.
Pakistani Teams Steal the Show
In a display of local dominance, Pakistani teams swept the podium. ASI8 claimed the championship with a thrilling comeback, 313 Esports secured second place, and Viper Esports rounded out the top three. The event was live-streamed via GameBird’s YouTube channel and recognized internationally, as Liquipedia officially listed the PUBG Mobile Summer Series as a C-tier tournament.
Teams That Participated
Here are the sixteen national and international teams that participated, with 5 of them Pakistani champion teams:
01. Alpha 7
02. 4Thrives
03. Horaa Esports
04. Alpha Gaming
05. DRX GAMING
06. Yangon GALACTICOS
07. eARENA Esports
08. KINOTROPE GAMING
09. Celcomdigi Alliance
10. Asi8 Esports
11. DRS GAMING
12. Champions Esports
13. R3GICIDE Esports 🇵🇰
14. Tribe AEROMACY
15. Viper x Knockout
16. Sky Force
Building a Future for Pakistan’s Esports Scene
Pakistani esports players have increasingly made their mark on the global stage, turning heads with major victories at international tournaments.
In 2022, Arslan Ash cemented his legacy by winning multiple Tekken 7 championships, including EVO Japan and EVO USA, becoming the only player to claim both titles in the same year. He has since gone on to win multiple international championships and tournaments.
More recently, Pakistani PUBG Mobile squads such as 52 Esports and Team Star have qualified for global events and Esports World Cup, showcasing the country’s growing strength in competitive mobile gaming. These wins not only highlight the immense skill of Pakistani players but also position Pakistan as a rising powerhouse in international esports, inspiring a new generation of gamers back home.