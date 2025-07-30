By Manik Aftab ⏐ 31 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Electric Bus Service To Roll Out With Surprising Fare

Punjab is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever electric bus fleet, with an unexpectedly affordable fare structure aimed at making public transport accessible across underserved districts.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has revealed that a fleet of 1,100 electric buses is currently under production in China, with the first batch of 240 air-conditioned vehicles expected to arrive in Punjab by August 22.

The Punjab electric bus service will cater specifically to smaller districts that have lacked public transportation infrastructure.

“These buses will be deployed where public transport has never existed,” the CM said in a post on her official X (formerly Twitter) account.

What’s drawing significant attention is the fare: just Rs20 per ride. This low-cost model reflects the government’s push to ensure equitable access to transportation for all segments of society.

Each electric bus will come equipped with CCTV cameras for enhanced security and built-in wheelchair ramps, making the service safer and more accessible, particularly for persons with disabilities.

The Punjab electric bus service is also expected to reduce environmental pollution, ease the burden of daily commuting, and set a precedent for clean, efficient transportation in the country.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nvidia Rtx 50 Super Series Rumored To Debut In Q4 2025

NVIDIA RTX 50 SUPER Series Rumored to Debut in Q4 2025

Inaugural Pakistan Digital Nation Summit Happening On This Date

Inaugural Pakistan Digital Nation Summit Happening on THIS Date

Tsunamis Hit Three Global Powers Can Ai Help Prevent The Next Disaster

Tsunamis Hit Three Global Powers; Can AI Help Prevent the Next Disaster?

Bise Malakand Matric Exam 2025 Toppers List

BISE Malakand Matric Exam 2025 Toppers List

Bise Malakand Intermediate Result 2025 Announced

BISE Malakand Matric Result 2025 Announced

Meta Accelerates Ai Dominance With Project Prometheus

Meta Accelerates AI Dominance With “Project Prometheus”

Bitcoin Ethereum And Xrp Brace For U S Interest Rate Tug Of War

Bitcoin, Ethereum, & XRP Brace for U.S. Interest Rate Tug-of-War

Pakistan Accelerates Crypto Adoption With New Regulatory Overhaul

Pakistan Accelerates Crypto Adoption with New Regulatory Overhaul

Nepra Cuts Base Electricity Tariff In Pakistan

Rs53 Billion Refund for Electricity Consumers on the Cards

Worlds Lowest Loss Ai Chip Can Massively Improve Quantum Computing

World’s Lowest-Loss AI Chip Can Massively Improve Quantum Computing

Punjab Air Quality Monitors To Reach 100 Under Major Upgrade

Punjab Air Quality Monitors to Reach 100 Under Major Upgrade

You Can Now Ride Bugatti Chiron In Pubg With These Easy Steps

You Can Now Ride Bugatti Chiron in PUBG With These Easy Steps

Fbr Enforces 18 Sales Tax On Cotton Imports

FBR Enforces 18% Sales Tax on Cotton Imports