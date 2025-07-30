Punjab Electric Bus Service To Roll Out With Surprising Fare

Punjab is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever electric bus fleet, with an unexpectedly affordable fare structure aimed at making public transport accessible across underserved districts.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has revealed that a fleet of 1,100 electric buses is currently under production in China, with the first batch of 240 air-conditioned vehicles expected to arrive in Punjab by August 22.

The Punjab electric bus service will cater specifically to smaller districts that have lacked public transportation infrastructure.

“These buses will be deployed where public transport has never existed,” the CM said in a post on her official X (formerly Twitter) account.

What’s drawing significant attention is the fare: just Rs20 per ride. This low-cost model reflects the government’s push to ensure equitable access to transportation for all segments of society.

Each electric bus will come equipped with CCTV cameras for enhanced security and built-in wheelchair ramps, making the service safer and more accessible, particularly for persons with disabilities.

The Punjab electric bus service is also expected to reduce environmental pollution, ease the burden of daily commuting, and set a precedent for clean, efficient transportation in the country.