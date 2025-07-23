By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Lahore Launches Electric Tram Project With Chinese Made Unit

Lahore has received its first electric tram from China, marking a major step toward modern and eco-friendly urban transport. The new tram will run on Canal Road in the initial phase.

Officials confirmed that the tram will join the city’s growing fleet after the Metro Bus, Orange Line, and electric buses. The tram has three coaches and runs entirely on electricity.

It can travel up to 27 kilometers with just a 10-minute charge. With a capacity of 250 passengers, it offers an efficient and green solution for daily commuting.

As for the route, the tram service will run the Thokar Niaz Baig-Harbaspura stretch.

Workers have begun assembling the tram at the Ali Town depot. The city plans to launch it as a pilot project before expanding the service.

By adding the tram, Lahore continues to lead in adopting clean and modern transport options.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

