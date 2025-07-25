Pakistan’s first government-backed Makerspace is set to launch soon in Lahore, marking a major milestone in the country’s drive toward innovation and digital transformation. The initiative is a joint effort by the Planning & Development Board, Government of the Punjab, and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

“Makerspace Punjab will serve as a modern innovation hub, providing students, researchers, creators, and entrepreneurs with access to high-end tools and emerging technologies. The facility will support work in areas such as Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), 3D Printing, CNC machining, and more—enabling users to transform ideas into functional prototypes and commercial products.”

The soon-to-launch space is designed to promote hands-on learning and collaboration, while reducing barriers for aspiring innovators across the province. It aims to strengthen Pakistan’s local tech ecosystem by providing affordable, government-supported access to essential fabrication and design equipment.

E-governance specialist Sajid Latif announced the upcoming launch in a recent LinkedIn post, thanking Naeem Rauf, Chairman of the Planning & Development Board, and Faisal Yousaf, Chairman of PITB, for their leadership. He also recognized Ahmad Islam Syan and his team for their work on the project.

Once operational, the Makerspace will not only act as a launchpad for next-gen products but will also foster a culture of experimentation, creativity, and entrepreneurship in Lahore. The project is expected to become a flagship innovation hub that supports the development of a self-sustaining, tech-driven economy in Pakistan.